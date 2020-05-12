Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

