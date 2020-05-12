Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 43.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $253,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $5,155,623. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

