Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after acquiring an additional 673,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

