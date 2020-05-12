Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $834,000 Investment in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

