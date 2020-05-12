Forsta AP Fonden Invests $658,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.