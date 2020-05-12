Forsta AP Fonden Invests $262,000 in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

