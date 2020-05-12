Forsta AP Fonden Invests $237,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

