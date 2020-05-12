Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.33 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.15% of Methanex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,112,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

MEOH stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

