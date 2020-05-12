Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.30 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

VAR opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

