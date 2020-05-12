Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.30 Million in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

