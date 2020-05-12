Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.26 Million in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE TAP opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

