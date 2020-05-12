Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.17 Million in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $569,060.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,854.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,477,304 shares of company stock worth $118,519,378.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.