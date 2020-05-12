Forsta AP Fonden Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,792 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

