Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,450 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

