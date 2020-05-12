Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27,701.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:NNN opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.