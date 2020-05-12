Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

