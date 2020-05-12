Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,305 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,218,000 after purchasing an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Regency Centers stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

