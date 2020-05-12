Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 8,900 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

