Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 43,700 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

