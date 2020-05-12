Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $2,983,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

