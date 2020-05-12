Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,561,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

WPM opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.