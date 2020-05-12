Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 526,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

