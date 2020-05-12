Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 39,100 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

