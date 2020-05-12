Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 19,400 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

