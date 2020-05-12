Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 1,200 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average of $229.60. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

