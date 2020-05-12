Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

