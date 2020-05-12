Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

