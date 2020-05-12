First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Shares of CIBR opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

