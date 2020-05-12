Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

