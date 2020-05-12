Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Essent Group worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.