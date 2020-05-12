Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

