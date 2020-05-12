Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.