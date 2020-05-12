Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 101,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

