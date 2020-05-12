Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

