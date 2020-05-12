Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $38.06 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

