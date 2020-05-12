Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $229,000 Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Opko Health by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Opko Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,672.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,231,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,099. 42.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.