Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $263,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Donaldson by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 130,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 38.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

