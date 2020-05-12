Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 34.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

DRE stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

