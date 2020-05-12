Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

