Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 82.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.