DA Davidson Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.