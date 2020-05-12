Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $34.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

