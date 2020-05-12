CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,660,585 shares of company stock worth $314,701,462. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

