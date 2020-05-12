Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,997 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $435,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.