Comerica Bank Sells 603 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

