Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $188,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $114,046,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

TIF has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

