Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

