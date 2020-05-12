Comerica Bank Buys 5,368 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris Industries worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

