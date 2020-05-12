Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CTSH opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

