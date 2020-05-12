Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

